FIRST@4: COVID-19 numbers rise; Noem announces day of prayer; Sales tax impacted

Four days after hitting 200 positive COVID-19 cases, South Dakota has surpassed the 300 mark and added two deaths to the totals.

The South Dakota Department of Health confirmed 32 new positive cases in South Dakota on Tuesday.

The negative cases are 52 shy of 6,000 while recoveries have reached 98.

Saying South Dakota is at a critical time in the fight against COVID-19, Governor Kristi Noem announced she’s declaring Wednesday a day of prayer.

Noem mentioned how the majority of South Dakota cases are from Minnehaha and Lincoln counties. She emphasized the importance of following Monday’s executive order for those older than 65 or in the high risk categories to stay home in those two counties.

The COVID-19 pandemic is hitting close to home for a lot of people including our own KELOLAND This Morning Anchor Matt Holsen.

Matt’s brother Ben is a Washington High grad who now lives and works as a radio broadcaster in the Minneapolis area.

He is currently quarantined in his basement away from his family as an assumed positive carrier of the coronavirus. Despite having chills, a fever, shortness of breath and more, he says he couldn’t get tested.

As the COVID-19 pandemic spreads through South Dakota so does its potential negative economic impact on city and state budgets.

Gov. Kristi Noem has already said in at least one news conference that, in June, the Legislature would address sales and use tax revenue losses.

The city of Sioux Falls’ general fund budget and the state’s general fund budget are heavily dependent on sales and use tax revenue.

The University of South Dakota Women in Philanthropy organization made a special video during the COVID-19 pandemic.

While practicing social distancing, many women thank Jodi Doering, a traveling nurse who is stationed in Huron’s emergency room, for her efforts in fighting the new virus and all the sacrifices she is making.

More than 160 elected leaders of South Dakota municipal and county governments sent a letter this week asking, again, that Governor Kristi Noem do something about COVID-19 that so far she hasn’t.

They want the governor and her state health secretary, Kim Malsam-Rysdon, to commit to working with local boards in developing local plans against the public health emergency.

What the governor has done so far was to issue nine executive orders about the coronavirus.