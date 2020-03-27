First@4: COVID-19 Numbers Rise; Mayor TenHaken starts art contest; Great Shots closes

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)- Here is a look at Friday’s top stories:

South Dakota saw it’s biggest jump in COVID-19 cases as positive cases in South Dakota went up to 58, 12 more from yesterday. Recoveries also went up to 21.

Minnehaha County moved to 18 confirmed cases, the most in South Dakota. Beadle County is second with 16 positive cases. You can find more information on our Coronavirus page on KELOLAND.com.

In a press conference Friday morning, Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken announced that all city busses would be limited to 9 passengers or less.

TenHaken also announced a new activity as the mayor wants people to post their art in their windows for other people to see. TenHaken said he would come around to deliver prizes to the winners.

Great Shots, Sioux Falls’ golf entertainment facility, announced it has closed Friday, following the restrictions placed on bars and entertainment venues by the City of Sioux Falls.

On Thursday, the Sioux Falls City Council unanimously passed an ordinance to limit gatherings to 10 people or less at certain businesses — that doesn’t include staff.

Great Shots will re-evaluate their plan moving forward and fans can expect an update in the future.

In a KELOLAND.com Original now online Governor Kristi Noem has recommended that schools remain closed through May 1, 2020. Most districts are already heeding her advice by planning to stay closed.

After Noem announced her guidelines, the Mitchell School District Superintendent sent out an email to parents and staff saying school wouldn’t resume until May 4, 2020.

It’s also uncertain if starting school in May will actually happen. Noem has said she believes South Dakota will reach the peak of the COVID-19 outbreak in the middle of May.

The South Dakota High School Activities Association held a meeting Friday morning to discuss the remainder of the sports year.

The Board of Directors decided that they will treat this season like a long winter and just limit the amount of regular season matches.

The SDHSAA will go ahead as planned with the golf and track and field tournaments. The basketball state tournaments have been moved to a date yet to be determined in June.