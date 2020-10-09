First@4: COVID-19 in South Dakota; Sioux Falls shooting victim identified; Football livestreams

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a quick look at the day’s top stories as of 4 p.m. on Friday.

Five more South Dakotans have died due to COVID-19, according to the latest report from the state health department. That brings the death toll to 277. Over the past three days, South Dakota has reported 29 new deaths.

Health officials also confirmed 772 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total to more than 27-thousand 200. 254 more patients recovered from the virus.

Sioux Falls police have released the name of the man killed in a shooting yesterday morning. Police say 36-year-old Clay Douglas Stubbs died from gunshot wounds early Thursday morning. Police found Stubbs in his car after it had crashed near 57th Street and Marion Road.

Right now police don’t know what led up to Stubbs being shot. Police are asking people in the neighborhood to check surveillance cameras for anything that might help in the investigation.

Kathy and Mike Hansen have been married and living in the same house for around 20 years now. The same can be said for their cooling and heating units. In May, the 20-year-old equipment completely gave out.

With repairs averaging around $8,000, the heat was only the beginning of their problems, as Mike’s health began to get worse. Find out how this local veteran and his wife experienced a kind deed that turned everything around.

Another Football Friday is here and players across KELOLAND will take the field again.

You can watch two full games on KELOLAND.com. At 7 p.m., 11A #1 Tea Area @ Sioux Falls Christian in the KELOLAND Game of the Week. KELOLAND’s Grant Sweeter will have play-by-play of the action.

Also at 7 p.m. CT, 11AA #3 Pierre vs. #2 Brookings with play-by-play from Noah Clair on KCountry 102.3.