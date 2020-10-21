First@4: COVID-19 in South Dakota; Cases at state penitentiary; Northern State graduation

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a look at the day’s top stories as of 4 p.m. on Wednesday.

Active cases and current hospitalizations both increased as three new COVID-19 deaths were announced by the South Dakota Department of Health today.

Today, the state’s update included 582 new cases, 247 new active cases, 337 more recoveries, three more hospitalizations and three new COVID-19 deaths. There have been 110 deaths in October, the deadliest month of the pandemic.

The number of COVID-19 cases is also rising at two state prisons.

The state penitentiary has 38 inmates and 7 staff members with active cases. There are also a handful of active cases involving the Jameson Annex.

At the Mike Durfee state prison in Springfield, 161 inmates have active cases, along with 5 staff members.

One man is in custody after he tried breaking into a car, authorities say. The incident happened just before 5:30 this morning northwest of Harrisburg.

Police say someone noticed a person breaking into their neighbor’s car. The first witness called the vehicle’s owner, who went outside. Authorities say that’s when the suspect shot a gun and ran off.

From the Capitol News Bureau in Pierre… Northern State University plans to have a graduation ceremony next month, but attendance will be restricted because of COVID-19.

Only graduating students, faculty and some staff will be allowed inside the Barnett Center for the ceremony November 21.

Parents, family, friends and the public can watch the 10 a.m. event live streamed through the NSU Facebook page and locally on cable channel 12.