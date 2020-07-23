First@4: COVID-19 in SD, Two arrested after Burnside robbery, Use of force by Sioux Falls police deemed ‘reasonable’

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a quick look at today’s top stories:

The latest update on COVID-19 from the South Dakota department of health shows two more people have died due to the virus. This brings the total death toll to 121. 66 new positive cases were announced today, making that more than 81-hundred cases since the start of the pandemic.

Two men were arrested in connection with an armed robbery at the Burnside Game Place Wednesday.

The robbery happened around 9:15 a.m. Wednesday. According to Sioux Falls Police Department spokesman Sam Clemens, Demetrius Remall Jackson, 39, of Sioux Falls, and Davon Darnell Clark, 33, of Palmdale, California, were arrested after police investigated the robbery.

Sioux Falls police announced an update on a review into alleged use of force by Sioux Falls Police during an incident at the Holiday Inn last month.

Captain Mike Colwill gave the update at police briefing on Thursday. He said in all use of force incidents are investigated fully by the department. The South Dakota DCI also investigated this incident.

Colwill said completion of the review found the officers actions were “deemed reasonable based on the resistance from the suspects.”

From the Capitol News Bureau in Pierre… In a decision publicly released Thursday, the South Dakota Supreme Court said a circuit judge didn’t act improperly in giving a long prison sentence to a teenager convicted of second-degree murder that he committed at age 17.

The state’s high court found unanimously that Carlos Quevedo didn’t show that his 90-year sentence by Circuit Judge Heidi Linngren was grossly disproportionate.

Quevedo pleaded guilty to stabbing to death Kasie Lord, a Rapid City convenience store clerk who was trying to stop him and an accomplice from stealing beer. He was high and drunk at the time.

