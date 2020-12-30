First@4: COVID-19 in SD; Third homicide suspect arrested; Driver’s license written exam in Spanish

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a quick look at the day’s top stories as of 4 p.m. on Wednesday.

Eighteen new COVID-19 deaths were reported Wednesday by the South Dakota Department of Health.

The death toll is now at 1,464. There have been 518 deaths reported in December. The new deaths were 11 men and seven women listed in the following age ranges: 60-69 (4); 70-79 (7); 80+ (7).

On Wednesday, 562 new total coronavirus cases were announced bringing the state’s total case count to 98,720, up from Tuesday (98,158). Total recovered cases are now at 91,527, up from Tuesday (90,974).

A 17-year-old has been arrested in Pierre in connection with a Dec. 9 shooting of a 16-year-old after a drug deal for marijuana went wrong in a parking lot of a Sioux Falls apartment building.

Sioux Falls Police Department Lt. Terrance Matia said U.S. Marshals arrested Devon Montileaux without incident Wednesday morning in Pierre. He’s charged with second degree murder from the Dec. 9 death of Ephraim Shulue. Police believe Montileaux’s bullet is the one that killed Shulue.

Come Friday, there will be expanded access to the driver’s license written exam in South Dakota; it will be available in Spanish.

KELOLAND News had a chance to talk with Debra Owen, the director of public policy at the Greater Sioux Falls Chamber of Commerce, about it.

“It impacts our economy, to make sure we have workers who can get to work on their own, independently.” Owen said.

South Dakota’s need for more meat processing has Governor Kristi Noem’s attention. The daughter of a Hamlin County farm family wants the Legislature to let her establish a grant program in what soon-might-be the state Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources.

The governor seeks to tap $5 million of a one-time surplus that state government is predicted to see, in part from an unexpected bump in sales tax revenue driven by billions in COVID-19 relief flowing from Congress into South Dakota’s economy and state and local governments.