First@4: COVID-19 variants in SD increase; SDSU announces Jacks Bash 2 concerts; PBR event kicks off this weekend

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a look at the day’s top stories as of 4 p.m. on Friday.

270 new total COVID-19 cases and seven deaths were announced by the State Department of Health on Friday.

The number of variants found in the state also went up. There are now 52 confirmed cases of the B.1.1.7, eight of the B.1.429, one of the B.1.351 and one of the B.1.427 variant.

Zac Brown Band and Fall Out Boy will perform this fall at the Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium on SDSU’s Brookings campus.

The Professional Bull Riders’ ‘Unleash the Beast’ event kicks off this weekend at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center.