First@4: COVID-19 in SD; first day of Sturgis; onions recalled

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a look at today’s top stories:

South Dakota had three new COVID-19 deaths to increase the total to 144, the South Dakota Department of Health reported Friday.

There were 98 new positive COVID-19 cases which brought that state’s total to 9,371. South Dakota now has 8,244 total recoveries from the virus, and 109,356 people have tested negative.

Active coronavirus cases decreased to 983 from Thursday’s 987 active cases.

The 80th Annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally begins on Friday with a lot of events taking place during the week.

We’ve collected a list of events attendees can catch. Friday August 7, Sturgis kicks off with a concert series. The rally will also have a poker tournament, multiple organized rides, a photographic war memorial and more.

Sioux Falls Police arrested two people on kidnapping and related charges for an August 6 incident at an apartment at 6th Street and Sycamore.

Joshua Butcher and Adria Ellsworth held a man inside an apartment bedroom while threatening him with a handgun and wrench at about 10:30 p.m., police officials said. They also said the victim rented a room from the couple and owed rent money.

Authorities said Butcher and Ellsworth demanded the back rent and when the victim paid, they released him.

A North Dakota company that bought grain in South Dakota without a state license has agreed to pay a $3,000 penalty.

According to the manager of South Dakota’s grain warehouse program, Bismarck-based Dakota AgSynergy purchased “at least” 25 truckloads in South Dakota since August 2018 before getting a South Dakota grain-buyer license.

Red, yellow, white and sweet yellow onions have been recalled after more than 600 people across the United States got sick with salmonella.

The FDA says the batch of onions likely came from Thomson International, Inc. in Bakersfield, California. The onions were sent to wholesalers, restaurants and retail stores in every state.

The USDA has published a list of ready-to-eat meat and poultry products containing recalled onions.

The South Dakota Transportation Department says a sinkhole in Black Hawk no longer poses a danger.

This is based on an engineering study that did not find any voids under the road.

Test results revealed none of the areas identified as anomalies were a void or anything else that would cause concern for the integrity of the Interstate 90.