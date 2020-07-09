First@4: COVID-19 in SD; Deadly crash on Cliff Avenue; DOH: No state COVID-19 cases linked Mt. Rushmore fireworks

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a quick look at today’s top stories:

South Dakota has now reached more than 100 deaths due to COVID-19. The state health department confirmed three more deaths, bringing the total number of South Dakotans who have died to 101.

Health officials also confirmed 94 new positive cases of the coronavirus. The number of active cases also increased to 904 with 61 people in the hospital.

A serious crash in Sioux Falls left one person dead and another behind bars. Police say around 5 a.m. Thursday, the driver of a Ford minivan was turning north onto Cliff from 6th Street on a green light.

At the same time a Chrysler minivan was driving north on Cliff. Police say the Chrysler driver ran a red light and hit the other van. The 53-year-old woman who was driving the Ford died at the scene.

Police arrested the Chrysler’s driver– 29-year-old Mariah Hagen, also known as Mariah Heesch. She faces second degree manslaughter and reckless driving.

Shortly after, a Sioux Falls woman was arrested nearby for a separate incident.

Sioux Falls police put up barricades near 6th Street and Cliff Avenue to investigate the deadly crash. Officials say around 7:50 a.m., a woman drove into the barricades and drove off with one still on her vehicle.

18-year-old Lydia Berhanu Redda of Sioux Falls was arrested for DWI, reckless driving and hit and run. Police say her BPT was .182.

In a KELOLAND.com Original now online… No coronavirus cases in South Dakota have been linked to the July 3 fireworks event at Mount Rushmore, Dr. Josh Clayton of the South Dakota Department of Health said in Thursday’s briefing.

The July 3 fireworks event drew an expected crowd of 7,500 attendees and featured President Donald Trump. The crowd was divided into two sections and no physical social distancing or masks were required.

You can read more on this KELOLAND Original online right now.

From the Capitol News Bureau in Pierre… The South Dakota Water Management Board approved a state permit Thursday for the town of Buffalo to operate another well.

The proposed crude-oil pipeline would run from Alberta through Montana, South Dakota and into Nebraska, where it would connect with an existing network. Under the agreement, TransCanada agreed to pay a $58,972 administrative fee and a $7 charge per 1,000 gallons.