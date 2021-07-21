First@4: COVID-19 ends Civil Air Patrol camp early; Sturgis Rally expected to set records; Legends For Kids donates back to youth sports

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a look at the top stories of the day as of 4 p.m.:

198 new cases of the coronavirus were reported in this weeks update from the South Dakota Department of Health. One new case of the delta variant has been confirmed in the state.

Due to several participants testing positive for COVID-19 the Civil Air Patrol young program at Camp Rapid has come to an early end.

The 2021 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally is expected to reach record levels of attendance on par with the 75th anniversary in 2015, officials say.

The Hy-vee/Sanford legends for kids is donating $270,000 to local sports organizations, the program announced Wednesday.