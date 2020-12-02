First@4: COVID-19 deaths near 1,000; CDC urges caution with holiday travel; Warmer temperatures to continue in KELOLAND

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Review the top stories as of 4 p.m.

South Dakota is just five deaths away from seeing 1,000 people die during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Forty-seven new COVID-19 deaths were reported Wednesday, bringing the death toll to 995.

The state’s total case count is at 82,203. Total recovered cases are now at 66,351 while active cases are at 14,857.

A former South Dakota lawmaker who helped bring high school football playoffs to the state has died. Milton Lakness was a life-long farmer who served in the state legislature in the 1970s and 1980s.

His obituary says he died of a combination of Parkinson’s disease and the aftereffects of COVID-19.

Americans are being urged to stay home over the upcoming holiday season.

The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that the best way to stay safe and protect others is to stay home.

If someone feels like they must travel, it is recommended they consider getting tested for coronavirus before and after.