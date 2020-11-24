First@4: COVID-19 deaths; Coronavirus protocols for legislative session; Shooting investigation

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a look at the top stories as of 4 p.m.

Two new COVID-19 deaths were reported today.

According to the South Dakota Department of Health, the death toll is now at 821.

On Tuesday, 1,011 new total coronavirus cases were reported bringing the state’s total case count to 74,859. Recovered cases are now at 57,381 while active cases are at 16,657.

How many deaths from COVID-19 might we see in South Dakota by December?

Different projections show the state will have a total of more than 1,000 deaths from coronavirus.

We’re review the projections in a KELOLAND.com Original now online.

South Dakota lawmakers are making plans for the upcoming 2021 Legislative Session.

An 11-page report on COVID-19 procedures includes a statement that senators and representatives will wear masks, with some exceptions.

Temperature checks will be administered when entering the Capitol and the two legislative chambers.

Review all the protocols in this story from our Capitol News Bureau.

A man sleeping in the backseat of a car woke up Monday afternoon to discover he had been shot. It happened near 5th Street and St. Paul Avenue.

The victim is recovering from non-life threatening injuries at a hospital.

Police believe they know who the suspects are as they continue to investigate.

Temperatures will be in the 40s and even 50s in the coming days; get the latest KELOLAND Live Doppler HD Storm Center forecast in the video player below.