First@4: COVID-19 death toll rises; New unemployment claims drop below 1,000; Macy Miller lands job at SDSU

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a quick look at some of today’s top stories:

The COVID-19 death toll in South Dakota has risen to 73.

There were 62 new COVID-19 positive cases announced on Thursday, bringing the state’s total during the pandemic to 5,665.

Active cases in South Dakota are at 928, down 34 from Wednesday.

The state Transportation Commission decided Thursday that the usual series of four public meetings won’t be held this summer.

The state Department of Transportation will be posting a video recording and a funding presentation on its website, along with recordings from the four regional engineers about major projects proposals.

Four conference calls, one per region will also take place to take questions and comments.

Authorities say another person is behind bars in connection with a string of recent car thefts.

Police in Sioux Falls have responded to three burglaries and a total of ten stolen cars from Blue Nile Car sales on West 10th Street.

Wednesday an 18-year old man was arrested in connection with the case. Thursday a 19-year-old was also arrested and accused of grand theft and burglar.

The state of South Dakota announced on Thursday that new unemployment claims have dropped below 1,000.

This is the first time that this has happened since the week ending March 14.

The latest number of continued claims is 19,629 for the week ending May 23.

The South Dakota State women’s basketball team announced the hiring of a graduate assistant.

Head Coach Aaron Johnson announced Thursday former Jackrabbits standout Macy Miller will return to the women’s basketball program as a grad assistant.

Miller will provide assistance in all aspects of the program, specifically team travel, video coordination, on-campus recruiting and organizing camps.