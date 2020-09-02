First@4: COVID-19 death tied to Sturgis Rally; ‘traffic calming’ in Sioux Falls; Pheasant hunters

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a quick look at today’s headlines.

The South Dakota Health Department reports there have been two more deaths due to COVID-19. This brings the death toll to 169.

Health officials also reported 254 new positive cases, bringing the states total to just over 14,000. Active cases are at 2,875, up from Tuesday (2,750).

A Minnesota man who attended the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in South Dakota last month has died from COVID-19.

A spokesman for the Minnesota Department of Health says the man who dies was in his 60s and had underlying health problems. The death is the first reported from the biker rally that drew hundreds of thousands of people.

Police have released new information on a central Sioux Falls shooting. Investigators say an 18-year-old man was handling a gun yesterday morning, when the weapon went off and he shot a 17-year old girl in the head.

Officials say she is in critical condition. Police arrested Artavius Louisdouglasl Gregerabdo, who is charged with aggravated assault and reckless discharge.

With school back in session, traffic has picked up in Sioux Falls. The city is developing a way to help drivers and pedestrians safely navigate the roads.

From Touchmark at All Saints, to Lyon Park, the All Saints Neighborhood is home to residents of all ages. It’s also home to speedy traffic. In an effort to calm things down, the All Saints Neighborhood Association reached out to the city to implement what they call ‘Traffic Calming.’

Among hunters who wrote letters and emails, twice as many said they were opposed as those who said they supported the additional opportunities the South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks Department wants to provide for the pheasant season.

A KELOLAND News count found that approximately 120 hunters and two organizations said they were against all of the proposals, while approximately 61 hunters and one organization said they supported the changes.

Most of the opposition came from South Dakota residents, while much of the support came from hunters outside South Dakota. Some comments from South Dakota hunters criticized the department for putting money ahead of increasing pheasant numbers.