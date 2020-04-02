First@4: COVID-19 cases and unemployment claims rise; Noem deploys National Guard

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)- Here are a look at the top stories on Thursday:

The latest COVID-19 test result numbers released Thursday morning show South Dakota with 165 total positive cases.

The state saw their single day largest jump in cases with 36 new positive cases. The state also saw 6 new recoveries bringing that total to 57.

Unemployment insurance claims increased by more than 4,800 claims last week, according to the state department of labor on Thursday.

In South Dakota, there were a total of 6,645 claims filed last week. Nationwide, the unemployment number is up to 6.6 million.

In a press conference on Thursday afternoon, Governor Kristi Noem said that she will use the national guard to help with COVID-19 measures.

Noem says that national funding will help pay for the assistance from the National Guard.

More details will be coming from the Governor in the next few days.

A Sioux Falls Roosevelt High School student is singing about social distancing.

Tyler Tillman is a senior at Roosevelt. His choir class required everyone to rewrite a song with quarantine lyrics then perform it. Tillman chose the song, ‘Good Riddance (Time of Your Life),’ by Green Day.

South Dakota airports have seen a significant decline due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Rapid City, Sioux Falls and Aberdeen airports have seen a decline of more than 85% of their passengers.

The CARES Act that Congress recently approved for combating disruption from COVID-19 will mean a $1.25 billion shot in the arm for South Dakota.

That’s how much additional federal aid will be coming for state government and local units of government to use.

The legislation said the money can be spent on services connected to COVID-19 that occur between March 1 and December 31.