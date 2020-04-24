1  of  2
COVID-19 update: South Dakota passes 2,000 cases; 10th death reported Noem extends vulnerable population stay-at-home order in Sioux Falls area

First@4: SD COVID-19 cases rise, active cases fall; Mitchell fire caused by kids who were home alone

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)- Here is a look at Friday’s top stories:

The South Dakota Department of Health announced 84 new positive COVID-19 cases on Friday. 

A new death was announced as well, bringing the state total to ten deaths. 

The state saw a large jump in recoveries as the DOH announced 126 new recoveries.

COVID-19 update: South Dakota passes 2,000 cases; 10th death reported

Gov. Kristi Noem (R-SD) said she is extending her stay-at-home order for vulnerable populations in Minnehaha and Lincoln County in her Friday COVID-19 media briefing.

It’s for people who are over the age of 65 or people who have chronic medical conditions. The order was originally for three weeks, and now Noem has extended it for two more weeks.

While these groups of people are being told to stay home, they are encouraged to get fresh air as long as they are social distancing and following CDC guidelines.

Noem extends vulnerable population stay-at-home order in Sioux Falls area

Mayor Paul TenHaken said he has talked with Smithfield Foods and dozens of pork producers in the area during Friday’s City of Sioux Falls COVID-19 media briefing.

TenHaken said he wants to get the plant opened quickly and safely. He said he understands pork producers are hurting right now.

This morning, his office spoke with a representative from Smithfield. There is no timeline of reopening the plant, TenHaken said.

TenHaken: Goal is to get Smithfield plant opened quickly and safely; no timeline set

A deadly fire this week in Mitchell appears to be caused by children left alone playing with a cigarette lighter, according to the city’s Department of Public Safety.

A six-year-old girl died. Two other children ages four and seven were rescued by a neighbor and friend. KELOLAND News spoke to them on Thursday. Officials say the three children were left at home for an hour before the fire began.

Deadly Mitchell fire likely caused by kids left alone playing with cigarette lighter; six-year-old died

