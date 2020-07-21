First@4: COVID-19 cases pass 8,000; Personal story of recovery; Tribal relations

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Get a quick look at the day’s top stories.

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, South Dakota has had more than 8,000 coronavirus cases.

There were 76 new positive cases of COVID-19 announced on Tuesday, bringing the state’s total positive case count to 8,019. Total recoveries increased to 7,081 and active cases are at 820.

COVID-19 in South Dakota: 76 new positive cases; Death toll remains at 118; Active cases at 820

Unless you have a personal connection to someone who has had COVID-19, it can be hard to grasp the human impact of the potentially deadly disease.

Sara Haiar shared the struggles her 63-year-old older brother of Sioux Falls has faced since being diagnosed with COVID-19 back in April.

While he’s no longer on a ventilator, he’s receiving speech and physical therapy as part of his recovery.

Hear more of his story on KELOLAND.com now.

Sister describes brother’s battle with COVID-19

A panel of state lawmakers began steps Tuesday to be more assertive in trying to foster better feelings between South Dakota’s governor and some tribal governments’ leaders.

The Legislature’s State-Tribal Relations Committee reached consensus that consultation protocols should be developed between state government and each of the nine tribal governments with reservations in South Dakota.

That came after a discussion about the continuing dispute over tribal COVID-19 highway checkpoints.

Capitol News Bureau reporter Bob Mercer was there for the discussion; read his report on KELOLAND.com now.

Legislative committee wants to bridge a gap between S.D. governor and tribal governments

