First@4: COVID-19 cases in South Dakota; Masks required for city of Sioux Falls employees; Lawmakers in special session

Active coronavirus cases and current hospitalizations from COVID-19 continue to climb in South Dakota.

According to the latest update from the state department of health, there have been 24,598 cases confirmed.

Total recoveries are now at 20,076; active cases increased to 4,274.

The death toll remains at 248.

Due to rising COVID-19 case numbers in the Sioux Falls area, city employees will now be required to wear face coverings when social distancing is not possible.

Mayor Paul TenHaken announced that during a news conference where he called for enhanced diligence in slowing the spread of coronavirus.

While he is telling the 1,300 city employees to wear masks, TenHaken says his office isn’t ready to institute a city-wide mask mandate.

The last time the city had a news conference in August, the metro area had 29 new cases of COVID-19 and 33 people in the hospital.

As of October 4, when the city announced today’s briefing, the area had 116 new COVID-19 cases and 109 people in the hospital.

South Dakota legislators are meeting in Pierre today to determine how to spend CARES Act money given to the state.

It being conducted much like Veto Day back in March, with legislators able to vote virtually.

