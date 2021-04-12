First@4: COVID-19 cases in South Dakota; Apartment fire in Sioux Falls; District budget on agenda for school board

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here is a look at the day’s top stories as of 4 p.m. on Monday.

According to the latest update from the South Dakota Department of Health, there were 187 new COVID 19 cases reported on Monday.

There was one new death reported. The death toll is now at 1,947.

You can take a closer look at today’s numbers on the coronavirus page at KELOLAND.com.

Firefighters in Sioux Falls responded to a fire in the northern part of the city on Sunday around 2 p.m and found light smoke coming from a ground level unit.

Residents reported the occupant was out of the apartment, but did receive minor injuries. The resident was taken to a local hospital for observation.

Firefighters found a small fire in the kitchen area; the cause is under investigation. Officials say the building did not have a sprinkler system.

The Sioux Falls School Board is holding a public hearing on the 2022 budget at 5:30 p.m. on Monday at the Instruction Planning Center.

The $276.7 million budget includes staffing for two new schools, along with more school counselors.

The board will also consider extending the 2020-2021 school year to make up for a snow day. If approved, the last day of school will be Thursday, May 27.

The work week forecast looks to be cooler; getthe latest updates from the KELOLAND Live Doppler HD Storm Center.