First@4: COVID-19 cases in S.D. pass 19,000; DSU volleyball team quarantined; Arrest in assault, kidnapping

Another 320 COVID-19 cases were diagnosed in South Dakota recently.

The state’s total positive case count now stands at 19,189. Active COVID-19 cases in the state are at 2,817.

The number of current hospitalizations went up to 178.

Two members of the Dakota State University volleyball team have tested positive for COVID-19.

A news release from university says the team is now under quarantine; the next eight varsity/junior varsity games have been postponed.

A Sioux Falls man is behind bars following a kidnapping incident that happened last week.

Dennis Jean Peterson, 25, of Sioux Falls, is charged with aggravated assault and aggravated kidnapping.

Police say Peterson strangled a man and threatened to kill the victim several times, before telling the victim to get into the car. Peterson then drove to an area near Falls Park where he punched the victim several times and left him.

It’s National Voter Registration Day in the U.S. We’re taking a closer look at the numbers in South Dakota in a KELOLAND.com Original now online.

