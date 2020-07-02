Breaking News
COVID-19 in South Dakota: 67 new positive cases; Death toll rises to 97; Active cases at 814

First@4: COVID-19 cases in S.D. approach 7,000; Pres. Trump talks about trip to S.D.; Operation Dry Water

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a quick look at today’s top stories:

Thursday’s COVID-19 case count in South Dakota included four new deaths.

There were 67 new positive cases announced Thursday, bringing the state’s total positive case count to 6,893. Total recoveries increased by 49 over Wednesday’s numbers.

Active cases are now at 814.

In a KELOLAND.com Original now online, we look at the mental health impact of a COVID-19 diagnosis.

Sadie Swier says she had a mild physical case of COVID-19, the mental and emotional challenge was more difficult for her than the actual virus. She shared her story as part of the “Voices of Resilience” series hosted by Lost&Found this afternoon.

Hear more of her experience in the story below.

President Donald Trump is preparing for a visit to Mount Rushmore on Friday. He spoke about plans for the event at Mount Rushmore, which will include fireworks for the first time in more than 10 years.

The display took place for 12 years, but was halted in 2009 because of the Black Hills pine beetle infestation, which raised forest fire concerns.

Anyone planning to spend time on lakes or rivers this Fourth of July holiday weekend could see extra patrols.

The South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks Department will be monitoring for people boating under the influence as part of a nationwide effort called Operation Dry Water.

