First@4: COVID-19 cases; Coronavirus relief; Sylvan Lake updates

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a look at the day’s top stories as of 4 p.m.

South Dakota’s total positive COVID-19 cases are approaching 8,000.

On Monday, 37 new positive cases were announced, bringing the state’s total to 7,943. There were 44 new recoveries announced and active cases decreased to 829.  

Republican leaders in Congress are back at work and discussing a second round of coronavirus relief that may include a new stimulus check.

The package put together by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell  is expected to include $75 billion to help schools reopen, reduced unemployment benefits alongside a fresh round of direct $1,200 cash payments to Americans and a sweeping five-year liability shield against coronavirus lawsuits.

A $19 million surplus for a fiscal year that ended on June 30 in South Dakota during the midst of a pandemic may not have been expected.

We’re taking a closer look at that in a KELOLAND.com Original now online.

The surplus is automatically placed in state’s budget reserve fund but the state can draw from that reserve if it chooses. As of Friday, state officials said there were no decision made regarding any potential use of the budget reserve.

A Rapid City architecture and planning firm has presented its recommendations for upgrades at Sylvan Lake Resort complex in Custer State Park.

One recommendation is placing an event deck next to the auditorium so that wedding parties and other groups wouldn’t need to congregate at the lake’s edge.

Learn more about the other suggestions in a Capitol News Bureau story online now.

