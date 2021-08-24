First@4: COVID-19 cases climb by 785; State Supreme Court hears case on search warrant name; Slipknot singer recovering from COVID-19 after playing in Sturgis, Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a look at today’s top stories as of 4 p,m.:

South Dakota is seeing a surge in new COVID-19 cases. The state health department confirmed 785 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.

Active cases are now at 3,114. No new deaths were reported. Current hospitalizations are at 141.

Nearly 56 percent of South Dakotans have completed their vaccinations.

Lawyers for two news organizations Tuesday told the South Dakota Supreme Court that state law requires the subject’s name on a search warrant to be publicly available.

Marty Jackley of Pierre, a past U.S. attorney and state attorney general argued to the justices that the person was incorrectly listed as a defendant.

Get the full details of today’s hearing in a report from KELOLAND’s Bob Mercer.

Another musician who performed during the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally is recovering from COVID-19.

Slipknot singer Corey Taylor had a show at the Buffalo Chip on August 11. On August 12, he performed in Fargo, and on the 13th he was at The District in Sioux Falls.

Since then he’s posted two videos about his battle with COVID-19.