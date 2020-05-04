Breaking News
COVID-19 in South Dakota: 37 new positives cases with 31 new recoveries

First@4: COVID-19 case numbers in South Dakota; Mass testing event for Smithfield Foods employees; Emerald Ash Borer near Canton

KELOLAND.com Original

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a look at the day’s headlines as of 4 p.m.

The state of South Dakota added 37 new COVID-19 cases to its totals on Monday, raising the overall total to 2,668 cases.  More than 1,800 people have recovered.  There are currently 817 active cases in the state. 

COVID-19 in South Dakota: 37 new positives cases with 31 new recoveries

Cars and trucks lined up at Washington High School Monday morning as Smithfield Foods employees and their families were tested for COVID-19. 

Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken says he’d like to see more mass testing in the future, particularly for first responders and people who work with vulnerable populations.

Sioux Falls mayor interested in additional COVID-19 testing as city council looks to revise ordinances

Governor Kristi Noem says the state expects the Smithfield Foods to start bringing employees back into the plant in phases. 

She says she was part of a call on Saturday regarding reopening the Sioux Falls plant with the USDA, the CDC and OSHA. 

A CDC team toured the plant Monday ahead of the reopening.

Noem expects Smithfield plant to reopen in phases, shares revenue concerns for the state

We’re taking a closer look at the precautions being taken at stores and businesses as they re-open during the pandemic.  The Empire Mall in Sioux Falls is scheduled to open on Friday, May 8. 

The company that owns it is sharing guidelines for employees to follow and for customers as well.  Review those in a story now online.

Reopening the Empire Mall

The emerald ash borer has made its way to Lincoln County in South Dakota. 

The state’s Department of Agriculture says it has been found near Canton.  The City of Canton is recommending ash trees in the quarantine area not to be pruned or removed unless necessary until after Labor Day.

There will be a workshop webinar about this discovery on Thursday, May 7.  Find that information in this story.

Emerald Ash Borer confirmed near Canton

It is a rainy Monday to start the week. Find the latest forecast from the KELOLAND Live Doppler HD Storm Center in the video below.

Get the latest on this story and other headlines by downloading the KELOLAND News app. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories


 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss