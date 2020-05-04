First@4: COVID-19 case numbers in South Dakota; Mass testing event for Smithfield Foods employees; Emerald Ash Borer near Canton

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a look at the day’s headlines as of 4 p.m.

The state of South Dakota added 37 new COVID-19 cases to its totals on Monday, raising the overall total to 2,668 cases. More than 1,800 people have recovered. There are currently 817 active cases in the state.

Cars and trucks lined up at Washington High School Monday morning as Smithfield Foods employees and their families were tested for COVID-19.

Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken says he’d like to see more mass testing in the future, particularly for first responders and people who work with vulnerable populations.

Governor Kristi Noem says the state expects the Smithfield Foods to start bringing employees back into the plant in phases.

She says she was part of a call on Saturday regarding reopening the Sioux Falls plant with the USDA, the CDC and OSHA.

A CDC team toured the plant Monday ahead of the reopening.

We’re taking a closer look at the precautions being taken at stores and businesses as they re-open during the pandemic. The Empire Mall in Sioux Falls is scheduled to open on Friday, May 8.

The company that owns it is sharing guidelines for employees to follow and for customers as well. Review those in a story now online.

The emerald ash borer has made its way to Lincoln County in South Dakota.

The state’s Department of Agriculture says it has been found near Canton. The City of Canton is recommending ash trees in the quarantine area not to be pruned or removed unless necessary until after Labor Day.

There will be a workshop webinar about this discovery on Thursday, May 7. Find that information in this story.

It is a rainy Monday to start the week. Find the latest forecast from the KELOLAND Live Doppler HD Storm Center in the video below.