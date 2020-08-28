First@4: COVID-19 case counts in South Dakota; Sturgis Rally impact on pandemic; Football Friday preview

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Get the latest headlines as of 4 p.m. on Friday.

Current hospitalizations reached the highest marks since June and active COVID-19 cases hit a new high in South Dakota on Friday.

According to data from the South Dakota Department of Health, active cases are now at 2,182. Current persons hospitalized is at 80; as of Wednesday, the DOH says current hospitalizations now may include out-of-state cases.

The death toll is now at 165.

A University of Minnesota professor and epidemiologist believes the Sturgis Rally will contribute to higher COVID-19 case counts nationwide.

Michael Osterholm expects new cases to start to climb across the country in the next three to four weeks.

Osterholm encourages people who went to Sturgis to get tested for COVID-19.

School nurses will be part of the front line in the coronavirus pandemic battle.

Thousands of students across South Dakota are back in class for the first time since March.

Schools nurses are part of the daily screening process for students and staff. Students will be asked a set of questions about COVID-19 symptoms; nurses will help determine if the child should stay home as opposed to being at school.

