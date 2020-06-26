First@4: COVID-19 case count; Vandalism suspect arrested; What to expect at Mount Rushmore

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a look at the day’s top stories:

With 56 new COVID-19 cases announced on Friday, the state’s total throughout the pandemic stands at 6,535. Total recoveries went up 60 from Thursday to 5,652.

Active cases are now at 795.

One additional death was reported on Friday.

A 21-year-old man is accused of vandalizing a sculpture that’s part of Downtown Sioux Falls SculptureWalk.

Sioux Falls Police say someone called to report a man walking down Philips Avenue damaging flower pots. Police later discovered he damaged a sculpture as well.

Mount Rushmore will host a special event next week.

A crowd of 7,500 ticket holders in expected on July 3 for fireworks and an anticipated visit by President Donald Trump.

Long waits, possible health screenings, and up to a two-mile walk are possible for those attending.



President Trump’s visit to Mount Rushmore comes 29 years after another presidential visit to the Black Hills.

President George H. W. Bush was the featured guest during a re-dedication ceremony back on July 3rd, 1991.

We’ll show you how that event helped shape the future of Mount Rushmore, coming up tonight on KELOLAND News.