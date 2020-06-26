Breaking News
COVID-19 in South Dakota: 56 new positive cases; Death toll rises to 88; Active cases at 795

First@4: COVID-19 case count; Vandalism suspect arrested; What to expect at Mount Rushmore

KELOLAND.com Original

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a look at the day’s top stories:

With 56 new COVID-19 cases announced on Friday, the state’s total throughout the pandemic stands at 6,535. Total recoveries went up 60 from Thursday to 5,652.

Active cases are now at 795.

One additional death was reported on Friday.

COVID-19 in South Dakota: 56 new positive cases; Death toll rises to 88; Active cases at 795

A 21-year-old man is accused of vandalizing a sculpture that’s part of Downtown Sioux Falls SculptureWalk. 

Sioux Falls Police say someone called to report a man walking down Philips Avenue damaging flower pots. Police later discovered he damaged a sculpture as well.

Man arrested for vandalism on downtown sculpture

In a KELOLAND.com Original now online, we are looking at what to know ahead of next week’s special event at Mount Rushmore.

A crowd of 7,500 ticket holders in expected on July 3 for fireworks and an anticipated visit by President Donald Trump.

Long waits, possible health screenings, and up to a two-mile walk are possible for those attending.

Review what we know about the event so far in a story online now.

What to know about Mount Rushmore fireworks one week before the event

President Trump’s visit to Mount Rushmore comes 29 years after another presidential visit to the Black Hills.

President George H. W. Bush was the featured guest during a re-dedication ceremony back on July 3rd, 1991.

We’ll show you how that event helped shape the future of Mount Rushmore, coming up tonight on KELOLAND News.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories


 
More Contests