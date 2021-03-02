First@4: COVID-19 case count update; Fire at USD residence hall; Foam at Falls Park

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here is a quick look at the day’s top stories as of 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

According to the latest update, South Dakota saw 182 new total COVID-19 cases.

That brings the state’s total case count to 112,652.

There were no new deaths reported, leaving the death toll at 1,888.

Current hospitalizations are at 6,640, up from Monday.

You can take a closer look at today’s numbers on the coronavirus page at KELOLAND-DOT-COM.

Members of the Senate Judiciary Committee Tuesday morning killed a bill that would have prevented South Dakota Conservation Offices from entering onto private lands.

A number of west river landowners testified their support as did lobbyist representing the state stock growers, cattlemen and a number of hunting guide and outfitter associations.

Opposition came from two former state GF&P Secretaries along with conservation groups and associations.

No one was hurt in a fire at the Norton Residence Hall on the USD Campus Monday afternoon.

According to officials, crews responded to a fire alarm at the residence hall shortly before 4 p.m.

The fire was contained to one room; the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Buildup of foam on bodies of water can be caused by many things ranging from decomposition of organic matter to pollutants entering the stream. Each spring, foam appears at Falls Park.

The city has stated the foam at Falls Park is naturally occurring. There are currently signs in place at the park warning visitors to stay away from the foam.

We’re taking a closer look at the topic in a KELOLAND.com Original now online.

Get latest update from the KELOLAND Live Doppler HD Storm Center in the video player above.