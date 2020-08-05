First@4: COVID-19 case count; Stolen dirt bikes; Zebra mussels in Lake Cochrane

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here are the day’s top stories as of 4 p.m.

A total of 89 new positive cases of coronavirus were announced on Wednesday, bringing the state’s total positive case count to 9,168. Recovered cases are at 8,080 and active cases are at 951.

One new death from COVID-19 has been reported by the South Dakota Department of Health Wednesday, bringing the state’s total to 137.

The new death was a man in the age range 70-79. The death was reported in Davison County.

A graduate of the university of South Dakota is now doing research on the virus that causes COVID-19.

Hear what she and her colleagues are learning about the virus in a KELOLAND.com Original now online.

Sioux Falls police need help to find more than a dozen dirt bikes stolen from a storage unit over the weekend.

Authorities say the bikes were stolen sometime between August 1 – 3 from a storage unit near Marion Road and Bluebird Avenue in the west central part of the city.

Police say there was surveillance video in the area.

Zebra mussels have been found in another South Dakota waterway. The Game, Fish and Parks Department confirms Lake Cochrane is the latest location with zebra mussels.

GFP officials continue to stress the importance of people cleaning watercraft and trailers as well as drain all water.