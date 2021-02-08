First@4: COVID-19 case count; S.D. lawmaker tests positive for coronavirus; SDSU football to air on MyUTV, The CW of the Black Hills

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a look at the day’s top stories as of 4 p.m. on Monday.

Active cases of COVID-19 in South Dakota are just over 2,300 as of Monday, according to data reported by the South Dakota Department of Health.

On Monday, 54 new total coronavirus cases were announced bringing the state’s total case count to 109,283, up from Sunday (109,229). Total recovered cases are now at 105,116, up from Sunday (105,104).

The South Dakota Department of Health reported no new deaths due to COVID-19 in Monday’s update. The death toll remains at 1,809.

Current hospitalizations are at 112, down from Sunday (113). Total hospitalizations are at 6,377.

Another South Dakota state lawmaker says he has COVID-19.

Representative Aaron Aylward, a Harrisburg Republican serving his first term, confirmed Monday he was diagnosed by a doctor late Sunday morning.

“I decided to go in after not feeling well Saturday night/Sunday morning. I plan on going back (to session) next Tuesday,” Aylward said in an email to KELOLAND News.

Aylward participated Saturday in the legislative coffee at Southeast Technical College with other state lawmakers from the Sioux Falls area.

He is the first legislator to contract the coronavirus since the 2021 legislative session opened January 12.

The Sioux Valley boys basketball team finished the 2019-20 season with an impressive 21-1 record, earning them a spot in the class ‘A’ state tournament. However, the COVID-19 pandemic arrived, which brought last season’s success to a screeching halt.

Following wins over Flandreau and McCook Central/Montrose this past week, the Cossacks have improved to 14-1 this season. Paired with last season’s performance, Sioux Valley is 35-2 over the past two years.

South Dakota State University football fans will be able to watch the team take on the University of Northern Iowa on TV on Friday, February 19.

KELOLAND Media Group will air the game on My UTV at 7 p.m. CT and on The CW of the Black Hills at 6 p.m. MT. The game is the season opener for the Jackrabbits.

Cold temperatures will linger throughout the week. Get the latest forecast from the KELOLAND Live Doppler HD Storm Center in the video player above.