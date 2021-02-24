First@4: COVID-19 case count; Pothole patrol; Interview videos of S.D. Attorney General

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here is a quick look at the day’s top stories as of 4 p.m. on Wednesday.

According to the latest update, 262 new COVID-19 cases were announced bringing the state’s total case count to 111,808.

There was one new death, bringing the total to 1,864. Current hospitalizations are at 102, up from Tuesday.

Street crews in Sioux Falls are working to fill potholes throughout the city.

The city says if you’ve reported a troublesome pothole in your neighborhood, or on your commute, just be patient for a crew to arrive.

Video of interviews done with South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg about a deadly crash have been released.

In South Dakota, it is extremely rare for these kinds of interviews to be released to the public.

Minimum security prison inmate Seth Boocock is back in custody.

Authorities say Boocock walked away from the Yankton Community Work Center back in November of 2020. Boocock was arrested February 23 in Sioux Falls.

