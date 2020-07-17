First@4: COVID-19 case count; Mass testing in Minn.; Return to learning plans

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a look at the top stories as of 4 p.m. on Friday.

New coronavirus cases increased by 95 and the death toll increased by one to 116 in South Dakota on Friday, the state department of health announced.

The new death was a man in the 50 – 59 year age range from Beadle County, which now has nine total deaths.

South Dakota has a total of 7,789 positive cases, with total recoveries at 6,808 and active cases at 865.

In a KELOLAND.com Original, we’re looking at recent COVID-19 mass testing done in southwest Minnesota.

More than 400 individuals were tested July 15 in Tyler. COVID-19 cases in the county and connected to the area had been increasing for about a week, Avera Marshall’s president and chief executive officer said in a news release.

Find out how that approach compares with how the South Dakota Department of Health views mass testing in the story below.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds says she will override local school districts and require students to spend at least half of their education time in classrooms during the coronavirus pandemic.

That decision comes despite concerns the move could endanger children and teachers as coronavirus cases increase in the state.

Reynolds’ decision Friday will invalidate plans implemented by some districts to limit in-person classes.

KELOLAND News reached out to dozens of school districts across the area to ask about Return to Learning plans for students this fall.

We asked if masks will be required for staff and students; if changes will be made to schedules to limit the number of people in classes; and about any changes to ventilation systems.

Review the results of our survey online now.