First@4: COVID-19 case count; Man accused of biting officers while resisting arrest; EMT killed in I-29 crash

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Review the top stories as of 4 p.m.

Active COVID-19 cases increased for the 14th-straight day in South Dakota, according to the latest update from the state Department of Health.

Active cases are at 2,750.

On Tuesday, 240 new coronavirus cases were announced, bringing the state’s total positive case count to 13,749. Total recoveries are now at 10,832.

A 30-year-old man faces several charges including aggravated assault on law enforcement.

Police say David Gonsalez Campos stopped his girlfriend from entering another car early Tuesday morning. A witness called police after seeing the man hit the woman before the two got in the same vehicle to drive away.

When police stopped the car, Gonzalez Campos resisted arrest and ended up biting two officers.

An Iowa woman died Saturday in an ambulance and semi crash on Interstate 29.

The South Dakota Department of Public Safety says the 29-year-old woman was a passenger in the ambulance; according to social media posts, she was an EMT and working at the time of the crash.

Traffic on I-29 was closed for nearly eight hours.

The Highway Patrol continues to investigate.