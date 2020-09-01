First@4: COVID-19 case count; Man accused of biting officers while resisting arrest; EMT killed in I-29 crash

KELOLAND.com Original

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Review the top stories as of 4 p.m.

Active COVID-19 cases increased for the 14th-straight day in South Dakota, according to the latest update from the state Department of Health.

Active cases are at 2,750.

On Tuesday, 240 new coronavirus cases were announced, bringing the state’s total positive case count to 13,749. Total recoveries are now at 10,832.

COVID-19 in South Dakota: 240 new positive cases; Death toll remains at 167; Active cases at 2,750

A 30-year-old man faces several charges including aggravated assault on law enforcement.

Police say David Gonsalez Campos stopped his girlfriend from entering another car early Tuesday morning. A witness called police after seeing the man hit the woman before the two got in the same vehicle to drive away.

When police stopped the car, Gonzalez Campos resisted arrest and ended up biting two officers.

Man arrested for domestic assault, biting police officers

An Iowa woman died Saturday in an ambulance and semi crash on Interstate 29.

The South Dakota Department of Public Safety says the 29-year-old woman was a passenger in the ambulance; according to social media posts, she was an EMT and working at the time of the crash.

Traffic on I-29 was closed for nearly eight hours. 

The Highway Patrol continues to investigate.

Names released from deadly ambulance crash in Union County

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 

More Contests