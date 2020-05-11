First@4: COVID-19 case count in South Dakota; Gov. Noem update; Swimming options this summer

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Review the day’s top stories as of 4 p.m. on Monday.

Active COVID-19 cases are now at 1,393 in South Dakota. That’s up 57 over the number of active cases on Sunday. Total positive cases in South Dakota are at 3,614, up 97 from Sunday. Recoveries increased by 40 to a total of 2,187. Review all the data online.

Governor Kristi Noem says an executive order for vulnerable people in Minnehaha and Lincoln Counties will lapse on Monday.

She says in talks with the health care systems in Sioux Falls, experts believe it is the right course of action. She encourages people with chronic health conditions to still stay home to protect themselves.

A Sioux Falls-area attraction plans to open for the summer at the end of May.

Wild Water West, a waterpark located just west of Sioux Falls, will open to the public on May 30, “as long as conditions don’t change dramatically.” Wild Water West said in a news release the opening of the park will “require a combined effort between Wild Water West and our patrons to adhere to all postings, signs and social distancing policies.

In a KELOLAND.com Original now online, we’re looking at plans for public pools in Sioux Falls this summer. Will kids be able to enjoy some time in the sun while splashing around in the pool? Learn more in a story now online.

Take a look at today’s forecast from the KELOLAND Live Doppler HD Storm Center in the video below.