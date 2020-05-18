First@4: COVID-19 case count; City of Sioux Falls summer plans; KELOLAND Media Group hosts Congressional Town Hall tonight

1  of  2
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a look at the day’s top stories as of 4 p.m.

More than 4,000 South Dakotans have been diagnosed with COVID-19 during the pandemic.  As of today, there are 4,027 positive cases in the state with 40 new cases announced. Active case numbers are at 1,199. 

More than 2,700 patients have recovered; deaths from COVID-19 remain at 44.

COVID-19 in South Dakota: 40 new positive cases; Death toll remains at 44; Active cases at 1,199

Due to COVID-19 concerns, the city of Sioux Falls will not open public  pools this summer.  Children who would have been eligible for a free pool pass could now have free access to the zoo and Washington Pavilion. 

This summer you can expect to see the library mobile stopping in more neighborhoods, along with more hydrant parties hosted by Sioux Falls Fire Rescue.

City swimming pools to stay closed for 2020

In a KELOLAND.com Original now online, we take a look at just how many people the pool decision will affect by reviewing attendance numbers.  Look at that data online now. 

200,000 swimmers lose public pools this summer in Sioux Falls

COVID-19 has impacted many lives in South Dakota and it goes beyond the virus itself. 

Small businesses are struggling as are farmers and ranchers. So what help can the federal government provide? 

South Dakota’s congressional delegation will join us for a live Town Hall meeting tonight to bring you those answers. Join us 7 p.m. Central time to hear from U.S. Senators John Thune and Mike Rounds along with Rep. Dusty Johnson.

KELOLAND Media Group to host congressional town hall

Get a look at today’s forecast from the KELOLAND Live Doppler HD Storm Center in the video below.

