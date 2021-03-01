First@4: COVID-19 case count; Catalytic converter thefts; Future farmers learn about ag industry

KELOLAND.com Original

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here are the top stories of the day as of 4 p.m.

Just more than 40 new cases of coronavirus were reported in the latest case count from the South Dakota Department of Health.

Active cases are now at 1,918. The death toll remains at 1,888.

With 43 new total cases of COVID-19, the state’s total case count is at 112,470.

Sioux Falls Police are asking for help to solve the theft of catalytic converters in the city.

Police said six catalytic converters were reported stolen over the weekend.

Police ask that you be on the lookout for anyone crawling under a vehicle.

SFPD say public can help catch catalytic converter thieves

Fourth-grade students across South Dakota are learning to be farmers.

Through Ag United’s Adopt-A-Farmer program, students in 46 different classrooms are connected with five farmers to learn about the agricultural industry.

Learn about the program in a KELOLAND.com Original story now online.

South Dakota farmers connect with fourth-grade students through Adopt-A-Farmer program

There’s warmer weather ahead, according to the seven-day forecast. Get the latest from the KELOLAND Live Doppler HD Storm Center in the video above.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation
See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 