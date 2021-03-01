First@4: COVID-19 case count; Catalytic converter thefts; Future farmers learn about ag industry

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here are the top stories of the day as of 4 p.m.

Just more than 40 new cases of coronavirus were reported in the latest case count from the South Dakota Department of Health.

Active cases are now at 1,918. The death toll remains at 1,888.

With 43 new total cases of COVID-19, the state’s total case count is at 112,470.

Sioux Falls Police are asking for help to solve the theft of catalytic converters in the city.

Police said six catalytic converters were reported stolen over the weekend.

Police ask that you be on the lookout for anyone crawling under a vehicle.

Fourth-grade students across South Dakota are learning to be farmers.

Through Ag United’s Adopt-A-Farmer program, students in 46 different classrooms are connected with five farmers to learn about the agricultural industry.

There's warmer weather ahead, according to the seven-day forecast.