First@4: COVID-19 case count; Bitcoin scam warning; Sioux Falls crash update

South Dakota has surpassed 110,000 COVID-19 cases.

There were 209 new total COVID-19 cases announced on Friday, bringing the total case count to 110,068.

There were two new COVID-19 deaths reported bring the death toll to 1,831.

Current COVID-19 hospitalizations are at 84; that number hasn’t been under 100 since September 11.

A 67-year-old woman was scammed out of $7,000 worth of Bitcoin, authorities announced on Friday.

Sioux Falls Police Department spokesman Sam Clemens says the woman struck up a friendship with someone on Facebook. After a few months, the suspect asked the woman to send Bitcoin.

Clemens said Bitcoin money is pretty much untraceable. He said when people are asking for payment in Bitcoin, it should be a red flag.

A crash sent three people to the hospital last night in Sioux Falls.

Police say around 7:30 p.m., a 25-year-old man was driving west on 57th Street in a Ford Explorer.

As he drove over the Interstate 29 bridge, police say the SUV crossed the center line and crashed head-on into an east-bound car. Two people were in the car: a 17-year-old driver and an 18-year-old passenger.

Police say speed and alcohol are believed to factors at the crash and charges are possible.

The temperature is expected to be even colder throughout the weekend across KELOLAND.