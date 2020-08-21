First@4: COVID-19 case count approaches 11,000 in S.D.; Arrest in May burglary investigation; High school football season starts

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a look at the day’s top stories as of 4 p.m.

Nearly 200 new COVID-19 cases pushed South Dakota’s total case count to 10,884, according to data from the South Dakota Department of health. Active cases jumped to nearly 1,400; the last date the state saw those numbers that high was in the middle of May.

The deaths of two women were reported on Friday as well. One was in the 60-69 year age range and the other was in the 80+ age range. One woman was from Lake County; the other was from Clay County.

The numbers come with about seven days after the DOH announced potential public exposure risks at a Sioux Empire Fair concert, at a business in Sioux Falls and at a bar and grill in Brookings. The DOH has announced six potential public COVID-19 exposures since August 13.

There’s another warning about possible COVID-19 contact at a Sioux Falls school.

KELOLAND News has obtained a copy of a letter recently sent to some staff members at Lincoln High School.

The email says recipients may have been exposed to a person with COVID-19 and state health officials will call them if they had close contact with the patient.

A 20-year-old Sioux Falls man is accused of burglary and damaging property during civil unrest and riots at the Empire Mall on May 31.

Sioux Falls Police spokesman says fingerprints from an iPad case helped authorities find the suspect.

The iPad case was found outside of the Verizon store at 41st Street and Kiwanis Avenue, which was broken into. It was submitted to the state lab for fingerprints and a match was found.

The high school football season kicks off tonight in South Dakota.

At 7 p.m., watch as Sully Buttes takes on Warner in 9A action. That’s the KELOLAND.com Livestream Game of the Week.

At 10:30 p.m., catch the season’s first KELOLAND SportsZone show with highlights from 10 games across the area.

