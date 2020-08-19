First@4: COVID-19 case connected to WHS football team; Hobo Day parade cancelled; 2020 high school football preview on KELO-TV tonight

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Review the top stories as of 4 p.m.

A Washington High School student involved with the football team tested positive for COVID-19.

In an email sent to WHS parents Wednesday afternoon, the school district say the South Dakota Department of Health will reach out to any child considered a “close contact” of the patient.

A longstanding tradition at South Dakota State University is cancelled for 2020.

The Hobo Day parade had been scheduled for Saturday, October 31.

The school says the event would create logistical challenges and health concerns during a global pandemic.

The Hobo Day Committee is looking for new ways to celebrate the tradition this fall.

The South Dakota Health Department reports that another South Dakotan has died in the state due to COVID-19.

The man who died was in his 70s in Minnehaha County. This brings the death total in the county to 69 and 155 deaths in the state.

There were 123 new coronavirus cases announced on Wednesday, bringing the state’s total positive case count to 10,566. Total recoveries are now at 9,189. Active cases increased to 1,222.

Multiple fire crews responded to a house fire in eastern Minnehaha County before noon on Wednesday. Heavy smoke and flames could be seen coming from the home.

Valley Springs, Split Rock, Larchwood and Sioux Falls Fire Rescue all were on the scene.

