First@4: COVID-19 active cases, hospitalizations up in latest report; Vaccination update for health care workers; Earthquake in Bon Homme County

The COVID-19 death toll remained at 1,513 in South Dakota, according to Monday’s update from the South Dakota Department of Health.

On Monday, 111 new total coronavirus cases were announced bringing the state’s total case count to 100,643, up from Sunday (100,532). Total recovered cases are now at 93,099, up from Sunday (93,031).

Active cases are now at 6,031, up from Sunday (5,988).

Current hospitalizations are at 268, up from Sunday (262). Total hospitalizations are at 5,742, up from Sunday (5,732).

Total persons negative is now at 275,713, up from Sunday (275,423).

There were 401 new persons tested reported on Monday. Monday’s new person tested positivity rate is 27%.

The latest 7-day all test positivity rate reported by the DOH, is 16.5%. The DOH calculates that based on the results of the PCR test results but doesn’t release total numbers for how many PCR tests are done daily. The latest 1-day PCR test positivity rate is 16.1%.

Forty South Dakota counties are listed as having “substantial” community spread, while 15 South Dakota counties are listed as “moderate” community spread and 11 South Dakota counties are listed as “minimal” community spread.

Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken started the first COVID-19 update of 2021 with a “thank you” to the community for taking mitigation measures seriously.

According to data from the past four weeks, in the month of December there was a dramatic decrease in active cases in Sioux Falls. Hospitalizations have decreased 50 percent and plateaued, TenHaken said.

As of Monday, Lincoln and Minnehaha County combined have 1,957 active cases, 89 current hospitalizations and 337 deaths. The latest 7-day positivity rate is 44.1%.

Doctors with Sanford Health and Avera shared updates on coronavirus vaccination distribution; hear what they had to say in this story online.

For the second time in less than a month, an earthquake is being reported in South Dakota.

The U.S. Geological Survey is reporting a 3.1 magnitude earthquake in Bon Homme County, about 4.2 miles northwest of Tyndall. On Dec. 9, a 3.2 earthquake was reported in Edmunds County.

According to the report, the earthquake happened at 8:55 a.m. Monday morning.

There have been no reports of damage at this time. According to the USGS, damage does not usually occur until the earthquake magnitude reaches somewhere above 4 or 5.