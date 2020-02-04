First@4: Court papers from arrest of former show choir director; Waiting for Iowa caucus results; Voter registration legislation

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a quick look at the day’s top stories:

A former Washington High School show choir director faces charges of sexual exploitation of a minor. Police announced Daylan Fargo’s arrest on Tuesday.

Court papers say the victim was a freshman in high school when the relationship began. Investigators say Fargo and the boy exchanged nude photos.

The school district says Fargo is no longer an employee.



The Iowa Democratic Party says it will release results from Monday’s caucuses soon.

The plan as of this morning was to release at least 50% of results at 4 p.m.

Technical problems delayed the release of results from the first-in-the-nation contest, leaving campaigns and the public waiting.

From the Capitol News Bureau in Pierre, Bob Mercer reports The House Local Government Committee endorsed the two pieces of legislation Tuesday from Secretary of State Steve Barnett and the state Board of Elections.

One is focused on online voter registration, while the other would make birth years on registration records private.

In a KELOLAND.com Original, digital data reporter Rae Yost is taking a closer look at proposals to use surplus money in Sioux Falls.

Roads in the city could see some improvements and that’s not all.

We look at other projects that could be funded in a story you can find online now.

