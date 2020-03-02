First@4: Coronavirus latest; Social media threat; Sports betting in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a quick look at today’s top stories:

U.S. health officials said Monday afternoon there are additional deaths from the Coronavirus in the country. By mid-afternoon, the total stood at six deaths.

Still, the message for Americans is prepare, don’t panic.

In a KELOLANDcom Original now online, we’re going over the steps you can take now should you come down with Coronavirus.

There’s a shopping list of items to have on hand, advice on actions you can take and prevention tips. Review the information in the story below.

A social media threat that attracted concern from parents in Sioux Falls wasn’t credible, according to police.

The Sioux Falls School District emailed parents at Edison Middle School Sunday night about “a threat through social media.” The district email thanked students and parents for “see something, say something.”

After working with Sioux Falls police and national law enforcement, the district said, “There is no known credibility to the threat.” Read the district’s full statement online now.

South Dakota voters could see a ballot question this November about whether to allow sports wagering at Deadwood and maybe across the state.

Depending if voters approve it this fall, the Legislature could make sports wagering available next year. A legislative measure calling for the ballot question moved ahead Monday at the Capitol in Pierre.

Governor Kristi Noem’s administration strongly opposed the 2019 version. This year the governor shifted to a neutral position.

