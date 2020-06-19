Breaking News
COVID-19 in South Dakota: 49 new positive cases; Death toll up to 81; Active cases at 801

First@4: Coronavirus in SD; Sioux Falls Pride celebrates 20 years; Recognizing Juneteenth

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a quick look at today’s top stories:

The death toll from the coronavirus in South Dakota went up by three on Friday, according to the latest update from the South Dakota Department of Health. That brings the total number of people who have died to 81 since the pandemic started.

The state also announced 49 new positive cases, bringing the total to more than 6,100. Total recoveries are at 5,276, up 55 from Thursday.

Everything you need to know about COVID-19 in South Dakota can be found on the coronavirus page.

In a KELOLAND.com Original now online… It’s been a little over three months since South Dakota saw its first case of COVID-19. Since then, health officials have expanded their knowledge of the coronavirus.

Sioux Falls Pride is celebrating 20 years this Saturday. While June is known as the month to celebrate pride, Sioux Falls Pride is also using it to mark an important milestone.

They’re celebrating 20 years, not just of being an organization within the community, but bringing visibility to a marginalized group.

KELOLAND’s Max Hofer has this story online right now.

Juneteenth celebrations are happening all over South Dakota right now, commemorating the end of slavery in the United States.

Vermillion is holding a Juneteenth celebration right now along West Main Street.

Participants are encouraged to write messages of hope, support, celebration, and education along the sidewalk to honor this historical day.

KELOLAND’s Kelli Volk is at the event and will show us the festivities tonight on KELOLAND News at 5 p.m.

From the Capitol News Bureau in Pierre… Trustees for the South Dakota State Historical Society changed the fee structure Friday for adults visiting the state Cultural Heritage Center Museum in Pierre.

Trustees gave unanimous approval to the new fee schedule. The changes now go to the Legislature’s Rule Review Committee for a final decision.

