First@4: Coronavirus cases in S.D.; Second inmate death from COVID-19; Event risk planning tool

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a look at the day’s top stories as of 4 p.m.

The South Dakota Health Department confirmed nearly 900 new coronavirus cases Monday.

This brings the total number of cases since the pandemic started to 66,278. The number of people in the hospital increased to 560.

The number of active cases is now at 18,139. The death toll remains at 644. More than 47,000 people are considered recovered.

A second inmate from Mike Durfee State Prison has died after testing positive for COVID-19.

Hundreds of inmates at the Springfield prison tested positive for the virus last month. Almost all of them have recovered.

Preliminary data from pharmaceutical company Moderna said its vaccine appears to be 94.5 percent effective.

Both Moderna and Pfizer are on track to seek permission for emergency use in the U.S. within weeks, but initial supplies will be limited and rationed.

A COVID-19 Event Risk Planning tool could help you to decide if getting together with others for Thanksgiving is worth it.

It allows the user to determine the risk of an upcoming gathering based on the number of people attending, the location of the event and the level of community spread in the community.

Learn more about how it works in this KELOLAND.com Original now online.

