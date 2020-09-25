First@4: Coronavirus at women’s prison in Pierre; Football Friday; Avera official explains hospitalization plan

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a look at the top stories as of 4 p.m. on Friday.

The death toll from COVID-19 in South Dakota increased by six to 216 as of Friday.

There have now been 49 deaths reported in September.

On Friday, there were 457 new coronavirus cases announced, bringing the state’s total positive case count to 20,554. Nearly 17,000 people have recovered. Active cases are at just more than 3,500.

The COVID-19 outbreak at the women’s prison in Pierre has resulted in 172 positive cases for inmates.

On Friday, the South Dakota Department of Corrections announced mass testing results from the women’s prison and the Pierre Community Work Center. Of the 172 positive cases, 19 were symptomatic, 178 inmates tested negative and 93 have been considered recovered.

In a KELOLAND.com Original now online… Avera Health has 37 hospitals in five states that are ready to take care with COVID-19, said Dr. Kevin Post, the chief medical officer for the Avera Medical Group.

It’s possible that a COVID-19 patient could be cared for in any one of the locations, depending on where they live and the patient’s condition, Post said. Yet all providers are trained to provide the level of care they are able to at their facilities.

You can hear the full interview with Dr. Post in this story online right now.