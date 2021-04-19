First@4: Copyright claim filed against song about Noem; Hunting accident in Brookings County; 112 people in S.D. hospitals with COVID-19

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Review the top stories as of 4 p.m.

You can no longer listen to a song about South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem on YouTube.

The duo Camille & Haley penned it to the tune of John Denver’s famous ‘Take Me Home, Country Roads.’

Haley Harris told KELOLAND News the video had 50,000 views before the copyright claim.

Capitol News Bureau reporter Bob Mercer has the story online now.

A Sioux Falls man died in hunting accident near White, South Dakota, last week.

According to a news release from the Brookings County Sheriff’s Office, several agencies responded to a hunting accident Friday morning involving two men who were bow hunting turkeys. When crews arrived, they found 62-year-old Mark Steinborn of Sioux Falls had been accidently shot.

According to the latest update from the South Dakota Department of Health, there are 112 people in the hospital with COVID-19 in the state.

Active cases are now at 2,153, while state’s total case count is at 121,189.

Total recovered cases are now at 117,083.

No additional deaths were reported by the Department of Health on Monday so the death toll remains at 1,953.

Snow is falling across parts of South Dakota to start the work week. Get the latest forecast in the video player above.