First@4: Convicted 1987 child killer granted parole; Latest COVID-19 data; 26 utility boxes wrapped in artwork in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a look at today’s top stories as of 4 p.m.

Convicted child killer Debra Jenner has been granted parole.

The 64-year-old was convicted in 1988 of stabbing her 3-year-old daughter Abby more than 70 times.

In 2003, Jenner had her sentence reduced from life in prison to 100 years.

Convicted 1987 child killer, Debra Jenner, granted parole in unpublicized hearing

Four more South Dakotans have died due to COVID-19, according to the latest update from the state health department.

That brings the total death toll to 2,133.

812 new total COVID-19 cases were reported Tuesday. There are currently 200 coronavirus patients in South Dakota hospitals.

COVID-19 in South Dakota: 812 total new cases; Death toll rises to 2,133; Active cases at 7,600

Downtown Sioux Falls and the Sioux Falls Arts Council recently wrapped 26 utility boxes in artwork created at the local level.

176 submissions were received from the Sioux Falls Arts Council. The winners were selected by an 8 team committee.

Meet one of the winning artists in tonight’s Eye on KELOLAND.

Adding art to the street corners of Downtown Sioux Falls

