First@4: Cold cases coverage; Stolen vehicles in Sioux Falls; Mount Rushmore fireworks request

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Get a quick look at the top stories as of 4 p.m.

An unsolved death investigation in Yankton will be the focus of a North Dakota man’s planned podcast.

Chad Zimmerman says he’s determined to help move the Tammy Haas case forward.

Family and law enforcement say Haas went missing at a homecoming party in Yankton in September 1992. She was found dead in a nearby ravine in Nebraska a few days later.

KELOLAND.com Original reporter Rae Yost talks with Zimmerman about the investigation as part of our KELOLAND Investigates Cold Cases series.

Negotiations and discussions are still on-going between NCAA officials, Summit League officials and community leaders in South Dakota about any possible impacts from House Bill 1217 and Gov. Kristi Noem’s Executive Orders to ‘protect fairness’ in K-12 and college athletics

During a Sioux Falls School Board working session in early June, board member Nan Baker said Summit League university presidents were meeting June 9 to discuss the contract for the Summit League to stay in Sioux Falls. She reported the Sioux Falls Sports Authority remained in negotiations with all the stakeholders.

A different day but the same message from police: lock your car and don’t leave your keys inside.

Sioux Falls police say just Tuesday morning, officers responded to three stolen vehicle reports.

Authorities are reminding the public to lock vehicle doors and remove any valuables or guns.

Plans for a Fourth of July celebration in Washington, D.C., have reignited Governor Kristi Noem’s call for fireworks at Mount Rushmore on July 3.

President Joe Biden plans to host first responders, essential workers and military servicemembers and their families on the South Lawn for a cookout and to watch the fireworks over the National Mall on Independence Day.

In a tweet posted on Tuesday on her personal Twitter account, Noem says, “Given this hypocrisy, we will be resubmitting our request to hold our celebration at Mount Rushmore on July 3rd.”

Active COVID-19 cases dropped below 200 according to Tuesday’s COVID-19 update from the South Dakota Department of Health.

On Tuesday, 21 new total cases were reported. The state’s total case count is now at 124,377.

