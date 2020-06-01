Breaking News
COVID-19 in South Dakota: 41 new positive cases; Death toll remains at 62; Active cases at 1,069

First@4: City shares video of unrest; Map of damage reports; COVID-19 total case count passes 5,000 in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) —  Here’s a quick look at Monday’s top stories:

Sioux Falls officials released video of people they hope to find and charge following an night of unrest in the city. Mayor Paul TenHaken says the violence, vandalism and looting that took place Sunday night makes it “one of the darkest days in the history of Sioux Falls.”

Authorities believe young people are to blame for much of the destruction; you can watch the full video the city shared on our website.

TenHaken, Burns said youth involved in illegal activity after peaceful protest will be held accountable

In a KELOLAND.com original now online, we’re taking a closer look at which areas of the city were hit with damage, according to police reports. 

One store reported $45,000 between damage and stolen goods.  Review the map yourself in the story below.

Early damage reports show most in 41st Street and South Louise Avenue area

Gov. Kristi Noem sent the national guard to help control the situation in Sioux Falls Sunday night. 

On Monday, she said while the evening started with a peaceful protest in Sioux Falls, the people who went to the Empire Mall were not protesters but criminals.

No serious injuries were reported, but Noem says every injury is serious

Noem: Criminals, not protesters, in mall area

South Dakota has had more than 5,000 people test positive for COVID-19 during the pandemic.  

Total positive cases are at 5,034; Recoveries are at 3,903 and Active cases are at 1,069.  

Find and review all the data on the case tracker page on KELOLAND.com.

COVID-19 in South Dakota: 41 new positive cases; Death toll remains at 62; Active cases at 1,069

Severe weather is a possibility this week in parts of KELOLAND. Watch the latest forecast from the KELOLAND Live Doppler HD Storm Center.

