First@4: City facilities closed; COVID-19 testing resumes; Department of Labor accepts unemployment

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a quick look at today’s top stories:

The City of Sioux Falls held a news conference at 10 a.m. Thursday to provide updates on the COVID-19 response. Mayor Paul TenHaken said city facilities were closing at noon Thursday and will remain closed at least until the end of the month to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

There are a few facilities that will remain open. City staff will continue to work, but practice social distancing.

Gov. Kristi Noem says more Coronavirus testing supplies have arrived in South Dakota. The governor says they’re expecting the number of positive cases to rise.



The Governor says they will use the new supplies for high risk cases. She did not say how many of the tests they will be able to do, but she did say another shipment is expected to arrive soon.

Governor Kristi Noem is holding a press conference today to discuss developments surrounding the coronavirus in South Dakota. KELOLAND News is monitoring the news conference right now, stay with us for the latest.

Moms across KELOLAND are sharing their gifts online to keep families entertained at home. One mom and her dance studio, Ultimate Dance and Cheer Company, started using the hashtag #justdancechallenge to bring families together.

KELOLAND News reporter Lauren Soulek finds what other things moms are sharing online for kids tonight on KELOLAND News at 6.

In a KELOLAND.com Original, the South Dakota Department of Labor and Regulation is accepting unemployment claims amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

If you are not being paid by your employer while home, you can apply for unemployment benefits. You qualify to apply if you are temporarily out of work for under 10 weeks and not looking for work.

If you will be out of work for longer than 10 weeks, you also qualify but you must actively be looking for a job.

From the Capitol News Bureau in Pierre, a state penitentiary inmate committed aggravated assault against a prison guard in 2018 and shouldn’t have been acquitted by the trial judge after a jury had found him guilty.

The inmate, Vincent Shane Wolf, attacked state Department of Corrections Officer Darek Ekeren for taking away Wolf’s tablet. Wolf had a chokehold on Ekeren before another guard arrived and together they subdued Wolf.

When the jury found Wolf guilty on two counts, Circuit Court Judge Natalie Damgaard acquitted Wolf on the charge of aggravated assault against a correctional officer. The state Office of Attorney General appealed the acquittal, claiming the circuit court erred.