First@4: Child hit with belt, SFPD say; COVID-19 cases tied to Sturgis Rally; Hospital staffing concerns

A Sioux Falls man is accused of using a belt to hit a child.

The victim had no serious injuries, but there were some marks, according to police. Clemens said.

The assault happened on Sunday but was reported at the victim’s school on Monday.

Nearly 1,000 new COVID-19 cases were announced in Tuesday’s update, which includes data from the weekend, from the South Dakota Department of Health.

Active cases are now at 7,263, up from Monday. The death toll from COVID-19 is now at 2,092.

Current hospitalizations are at 215.

The South Dakota Department of Health has linked 66 COVID-19 cases in South Dakotans to the Sturgis Rally. That number is as of Monday, September 13.

The cases cover the dates of the rally only. Learn more about the numbers in a KELOLAND.com Original story now online.

An executive at Sanford Health in North Dakota says its hospitals in Fargo could use up to 300 more nurses to handle COVID-19 cases. He says it’s the most dire staffing situation the system has ever faced.

Hear from a Sanford Health doctor from Sioux Falls about the case count here, coming up later on KELOLAND News.

